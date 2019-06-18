DU extends last date for registration for PG, MPhil, PhD courses till June 22

-
Delhi University has extended the last date for registrations for PG,MPhil and PhD courses till June 22, officials said Monday.
The Delhi High Court had directed the varsity to extend the last date for registration to June 22 for undergraduate courses and to follow last year's eligibility criteria for admission.
However,the varsity Monday said the registration portal will remain open for all UG, PG, M.Phil. and PhD courses till June 22.
The last date has been extended for all courses,an official said.
He said this has been done to provide equal opportunity to all the candidates.
