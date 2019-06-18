4 booked for causing nuisance after liquor consumption in J-K's Kathua

-
-
Four persons were booked for allegedly creating nuisance in public place after consuming liquor in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir Monday night, officials said.
The accused were identified as Harpal Singh, Shanker Sharma, Balram and Raj Kumar, they said.
They were medically examined and booked under section 36 of the Police Act, the officials added.
