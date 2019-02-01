A from Friday said due to Manohar Parrikar's 'josh' (enthusiasm), the and its leadership have lost 'hosh' (sense).

from South Narendra Sawaikar Friday met Parrikar at the (AIIMS) in New Delhi, where the latter has gone for a follow-up treatment.

After the meeting, he said on that he found the "as cheerful and jovial as ever".

Parrikar, 63, is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and has been recuperating at his private residence at Dona Paula near here since October 14 last year, after he was discharged from AIIMS.

"Met CM @manoharparrikar at @aiims_newdelhi. Is here for his regular check up. As cheerful & jovial as ever. A warrior to the core. With his #Josh, & its leadership has lost its #Hosh @BJP4India @BJP4Goa," Sawaikar tweeted.

Parrikar, while presenting the budget in Assembly on Wednesday, had said, "I am presenting the budget in josh. The josh that is too high, very high, and fully in hosh".

His remarks had come days after the opposition had said that while the BJP-led has "collapsed" and the state's debt is mounting, the chief minister was asking about the "josh" among people in the state.

"Pehle hosh me aao, baad me josh ki baat karo (first come to your senses and then talk about josh)," Goa Pradesh Congress Committee had said Monday.

Parrikar was flown to the AIIMS on Thursday evening after the conclusion of the three-day long assembly session.

The (CMO) has said that he is expected to return to the state in four days.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)