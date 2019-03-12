Dutch ban Boeing 737 MAX planes from airspace: Ministry

-
-
The Netherlands, home to busy Amsterdam Schiphol airport, on Tuesday became the latest country to ban Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from its airspace following a crash in Ethiopia.
Dutch infrastructure ministry spokesman Roel Vincken told AFP "the Netherlands has decided to shut its airspace to the Boeing 737 MAX", following the lead of European countries including Britain, Germany and France.
