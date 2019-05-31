Dutch hostage held by Filipino militants killed in gubattle

Philippine military officials say a long-held Dutch hostage has been shot and killed by his captors when he tried to escape during a gunbattle in southern jungles.

Military says Dutch bird watcher Ewold Horn was fatally shot on Friday while trying to escape during a gunbattle between the militants and army troops in the jungles of province's mountainous Patikul town. At least six militants were killed in the firefight.

Horn, a Swiss friend and a Filipino companion were abducted by gunmen during a birdwatching trip in province, near Sulu, in 2012. Horn's



Filipino companion managed to escape shortly after their abduction while Swiss captive dashed to freedom years later.

The military says it recovered Horn's body.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)