E-comm policy, data localisation figure in Indo-US meet; GSP not discussed

Issues like India's draft e-commerce policy, data localisation, high import duties imposed by on and aluminium figured during the meeting between visiting US Ross and here Monday, sources said.

The other matters which were discussed between the leaders include the US concerns on medical devices, personal data protection bill of India, RBI's public credit registry, data localisation for payment companies, visa issue, airport ground handling operations by US Airlines, IPR and airline passenger safety system/data, they added.

However, the countries did not take up the issue of proposed withdrawal of by the US to Indian exporters under Generalized System of Preference (GSP), one of the source said.

Although has said the withdrawal of GSP benefits by the US will not impact domestic exporters, local industry has demanded for continuation of the incentives.

Further, the US companies have raised concerns over India's and issues related with mandatory data localisation requirements.

The issue assumes significance amid apprehensions that the favours domestic players and does not provide level-playing field for US firms such as and

India, on the other hand raised the issue of high import duties imposed by the US on certain and Besides, also wants the US to relax the provisions of visa regime for Indian IT professionals and companies.

Meanwhile, an official statement issued by the commerce ministry said that and the US have agreed to engage regularly at various level to resolve outstanding trade issues by exploring mutually

"Both sides agreed to deepen economic cooperation and bilateral trade by ensuring greater cooperation amongst stakeholders, including Government, businesses and entrepreneurs," it said.

Ross is visiting India to attend the 11th Trade Winds Business Forum and Mission hosted by the

The statement said the both sides also discussed various "outstanding trade issues" and agreed to engage regularly at various levels to resolve them by exploring "suitable solutions, which are mutually beneficial and promote economic development and prosperity in both countries".

Both the countries are locked in a tariff dispute with the US deciding to end preferential trade treatment to Indian exports, while proposing to impose retaliatory duties on American goods.

Bilateral trade in goods and services has registered a 12.6 per cent rise to USD 142 billion in 2018, compared to USD 126 billion in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)