JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

CAA made world aware of religious persecution in Pakistan, says PM Modi
Business Standard

Each oppressed Pak refugee will get Indian citizenship: Amit Shah

He was speaking at a public meeting organised here to drum up support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)

Press Trust of India  |  Jabalpur 

Amit Shah
Amit Shah will lead a pro-CAA campaign in Delhi on Sunday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the government "will not rest" until each oppressed Pakistani refugee is given Indian citizenship.

He was speaking at a public meeting organised here to drum up support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

"Congress people, listen...Oppose (CAA) to the extent you can. But we won't sit quiet till each oppressed refugee from Pakistan gets Indian citizenship," he said.

"We will rest only after giving citizenship to all these people. Nobody can stop us from doing so," he added.

"The Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan have the same rights in India as we have," he said.

The BJP president also said that Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya in four months.
First Published: Sun, January 12 2020. 17:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU