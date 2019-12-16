'Rape in India' remark: EC seeks transcript of Rahul Gandhi's speech

The Election Commission has asked poll authorities in Jharkhand to submit a certified copy of the speech of Congress leader in which he had made the "rape in India" remark at an election rally in the state last week.

The decision to seek the transcript came after BJP leaders approached the poll panel against Gandhi, accusing him of using the issue of rape as a tool to target political rivals.

The BJP had demanded action against him.

Official sources in the EC said further action would be contemplated after getting the report.

"The transcript should be with us anytime now... we are busy with polling in Jharkhand at present," said a senior EC functionary.

Addressing an election rally in Godda, Gandhi had made the remark while taking a jibe at the Modi government over rising cases of crimes against women.