Eight held on kidnapping charge in Ghaziabad

Eight persons were arrested on the charge here, said Friday.

The complaint in this regard was given by one Lalit Kumar, who alleged that his younger brother (21) was abducted on June 19.

Kumar alleged that next day, he received a call for a ransom of Rs 5 lakh, police said.

Police also recovered two cars, which were allegedly used in the

SP (City) Shlok Kumar said the accused told them that six months ago, Nirdosh and two others-- Manoj and Ajit--had taken Rs 65 lakh from them on the pretext of arranging a job for them in a post office and the

"Neither we could get jobs nor they returned our money. Just to mount pressure on them, we abducted Manoj. Thereafter, we forced him to call from his phone to come at the and abducted them to recover the money," Sunil, one of the accused, told police.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)