Eight Indians among 17 killed in Dubai bus accident

At least eight Indians were among the 17 people killed when a tourist bus rammed into a signboard here, the said Friday.

Nine persons were seriously injured when the of the bus, bearing an Omani number plate, wrongly entered a road not designated for buses towards metro station here on Thursday.

"We are sorry to inform that as per local authorities and relatives it is so far confirmed that 8 Indians have passed away in bus accident," the in tweeted.

The bus, carrying 31 passengers, crashed into a height barrier, which slashed the rear window, cut into the left side of the bus and killed passengers sitting on that side, reported.

The expressed condolences to the families of those who passed away in this tragic accident.

"The Consulate along with other officials and community members met the concerned relatives as well as hospital and police authorities late in the night to assure of all help," it tweeted.

"The names of those who have passed away are Rajagopalan, Pathan, Reshma Pathan, Deepak Kumar, Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, Kiran Johnny, Vasudev, Tilakram Jawahar Thakur," it said.

