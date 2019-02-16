Eight rescued from flooded Zimbabwe gold mine

Rescuers in on Saturday pulled eight illegal miners alive from a flooded gold mine where officials believe up to 70 have been trapped for three days, state television said.

"Eight miners have been rescued following the Kadoma mine disaster where suspected scores of miners lost their lives this week," Broadcasting Corporation said.

The rescued received medical attention on site and "are in a stable condition and have been ferried to hospital," it said.

Television footage showed some of the men, in wet and muddied clothes, being carried - without stretchers - to a makeshift clinic.

One was seen in a clip posted on telling journalists that the water rose to neck level, forcing them to stand for days until it receded.

On Friday the government said that between 60-70 "artisanal" miners were trapped in two shafts.

It launched an appeal for USD 200,000 to be used "to pump out water, feeding the bereaved families and the (rescue) teams on the ground, and burial of the victims", July Moyo said in a statement.

"Given the magnitude of this disaster, we kindly appeal to individuals, development partners and the corporate world for assistance in cash and kind," he said.

is the throws of a deep economic crisis, the worst in a decade.

