NC appeals for restraint after reports of harassment of Kashmiris in Jammu

The National Conference Saturday said violence has no place in today's world and appealed for restraint in and other parts of country in the wake of alleged harassment of Kashmiri people.

"We expect that the mature of will not heed the divisive agenda of certain rouge outfits. The mob frenzy and violence in is an attempt by communal elements to polarise the state on regional and religious lines," NC provincial president, Kashmir, said.

He said people of can empathise with the pain of aggrieved families of the CRPF personnel as they too have been the victims of violence.

"Our sympathies and thoughts are with the grief-stricken families of the slain CRPF men. We, here in Kashmir, can empathise with the pain of aggrieved families. We too have been the victims of violence and no one else other than us could possibly gauge the pain of those who have lost their loved ones the other day in the attack," he said.

Wani welcomed the statement of the for showing aversion for such violence and coming down strongly on "communal frenzy".

"I urge the administration to recompense the material losses to the affected," he said.

The said while the need of the hour necessitates for a dialogue and reconciliation especially with the "disenchanted" youth of Kashmir, the Centre was "unfortunately unwilling to accept the political nature of issue".

"Nowadays we get to see how dialogue is used as a medium to bring about rapprochement by various opposing factions between themselves. The talks between and the US are a point in case.

"It is high time for the GOI (government of India) to understand the utility of dialogue and give peace a chance to thrive in sub-continent," he said.

