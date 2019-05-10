Electioneering ends for 14 UP seats; Akhilesh, Maneka among candidates

Hectic electioneering ended Friday evening for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, including those for which Yadav and are in the fray.

The constituencies will go to the polls in on Monday, the sixth phase of voting nationwide.

For the BJP, campaigning peaked on Thursday when addressed three back-to-back rallies in Azamgarh, and The same day, made his presence felt at four other meetings.

The had also addressed two rallies in Pratapgarh and Basti last Saturday.

The opposition alliance in the state also focused on the Purvanchal region in the last few days. SP's Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati and Rashtriya Lok Dal's held a series of election meetings.

For the Congress, its led the campaigning, holding meetings and roadshows in Pratapgarh, Siddharthnagar and Sant Kabirnagar over the last few days.

Polling will be held Sunday in Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkarnagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabirnagar, Lalganj, Jaunpur, Machchlishahr, Bhadohi and constituencies.

The won 13 of these 14 constituencies in the 2014 elections. The only exception was Azamgarh, won then by SP founder

The BJP had swept the 2014 polls winning 71 of the total 80 seats in the state, with two others being won by ally (Sonelal). The won two and the SP five.

In this time, Yadav is trying to retain his father's seat against Bhojpuri film star Yadav 'Nirahua' of the

Nirahua was honoured by the previous SP government led by with the state's Yash Bharti award.

Sultanpur too is seeing an interesting contest. The BJP has fielded for the seat won by her son in 2014.

She faces of the

On Thursday, Vadra held a roadshow in his support, and against aunt

Altogether, 177 candidates are contesting in these 14 constituencies, where 2.53 crore people are eligible to vote across 16,998 polling centres.

