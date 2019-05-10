Djokovic into Madrid semis as Cilic withdraws ill

walked into the semi-finals of the Masters on Friday when ninth-seeded withdrew before their match with stomach problems, officials said.

Cilic tweeted his regrets.

"I am sorry to announce that I must withdraw from today's match. I have had a terrible night dealing with a case of food poisoning," he wrote.

"I am extremely disappointed to have my time in end in this way. Thank you for the support."



In the semi-final on Saturday, top-seeded Djokovic will face either or 2018 finalist who meet later on Friday in their quarter-final.

Cilic, winner of five years ago, entered with a 4-6 record and two clay losses but had started getting his game in gear.

The Croatian saved four match points against in his opening match on Monday and needed three sets to win each of his next two encounters.

Djokovic won the Madrid title in 2016 and 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)