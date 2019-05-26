Elephant kills man in TN

A 55-year old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Anamalai area in the district early Sunday, police said.

Makali, who came out to answer the nature's call was killed by the elephant which was standing in front of the house in Navamalai in second such incident in two days, they said.

The incident has triggered panic among the residents of the tribal hamlet.

The local AIADMK MLA, Kasturi accompanied by Tahsildar, DSP Vivekanandan, deputy director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Marimuthu visited the area and consoled the bereaved families.

Arrangements were made to temporarily accommodate residents of hutments in the EB quarters, they added.

