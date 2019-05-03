Embassy Office Parks to raise Rs 3,000 cr via debentures

Embassy Office Parks, which recently launched India's first investment trust (REIT), Friday said it will raise 3,000 crore through the of debentures on a private placement basis.

Embassy Office Parks, a joint venture between global investment firm and realty firm Embassy Group, had raised 4,750 crore through REIT.

In a regulatory filing, said the " of the Board of Directors of Management has approved the of 30,000 secured non-convertible debentures of 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 3,000 crore on a private placement basis under tranche A".

Management is an of Embassy Office Parks REIT.

The debentures would be listed on the wholesale debt market (WDM) segment of the BSE, it added.

Embassy Office Parks did not mention where the amount would be utilised but sources had earlier said it would be used to expand commercial business.

The company had earlier announced that it has got an approval to raise Rs 3,650 crore in two tranches.

Embassy Office Parks, the country's leading commercial developer, plans to raise another Rs 650 crore in tranche B.

In March this year, Embassy Office Parks launched its REIT, which was subscribed 2.57 times during its bidding process. The issue was in a price band of Rs 299-300 per unit.

REIT is an that owns and operates It allows individual investors to make investment in this platform and earn income.

