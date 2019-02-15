BJP holds candlelight rally for Pulwama victims

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The BJP's Telangana unit Friday took out a candlelight rally to pay homage to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack.

BJP state president and its lone MLA Raja Singh and several leaders and members of 'Hindu Vahini' participated in the rally from the BJP office to Goshamahal Stadium.

Singh described the incident as an act of cowardice.

At a party meeting, Congress' Telangana leaders observed two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 21:20 IST

