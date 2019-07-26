England bowl out Ireland for 38 to win one-off Test by 143 runs at Lord's

Ireland collapsed to just 38 all out as England won the one-off Test at Lord's by 143 runs on Friday.

took six wickets for 17 runs and Stuart Broad 4-19 in an Ireland second innings that lasted just 15.4 overs.

The visitors had been set a seemingly modest 182 to win on the third day of a match scheduled for a maximum of four days rather than the usual five allocated to a Test.

But they ended up being bowled out for the seventh-lowest completed innings score in Test history and lowest since 1955 as their dreams of a maiden win in the format were blown away in a match in which they had dismissed England for 85 in the hosts' first innings.