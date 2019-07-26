JUST IN
Here are top five controversies in the last decade ahead of Ashes 2019
England bowl out Ireland for 38 to win one-off Test by 143 runs at Lord's

AFP | PTI  |  London 

England vs Ireland 2019
England's Chris Woakes is patted on the head by England's Jonny Bairstow as he celebrates the wicket of Ireland's Paul Sterling at Lord's cricket ground in London. Photo: AP | PTI

Ireland collapsed to just 38 all out as England won the one-off Test at Lord's by 143 runs on Friday.

Chris Woakes took six wickets for 17 runs and Stuart Broad 4-19 in an Ireland second innings that lasted just 15.4 overs.

The visitors had been set a seemingly modest 182 to win on the third day of a match scheduled for a maximum of four days rather than the usual five allocated to a Test.

But they ended up being bowled out for the seventh-lowest completed innings score in Test history and lowest since 1955 as their dreams of a maiden win in the format were blown away in a match in which they had dismissed England for 85 in the hosts' first innings.
