England reach 152 for 5 at tea on Day 3, Root run out for 48

maintained upper hand after England was run-out for 48 as the home team reached 152 for 5 in their second innings at tea on the third day of the fourth Test.

England now have an overall lead of 125 runs with (22, 39 balls) and stodgy (20, 79 balls) at the crease.

This was after a well-set Root was back in the pavilion for 48 after Mohammed Shami's direct throw found him short of crease.

Having removed Keaton Jennings (36) at the of lunch, (2/40) was on a hat-trick when he removed (0) off the very first ball post break.

However Stokes and Root negotiated the Indian bowling well for the next 14 overs before the didn't ground his bat properly while sprinting towards the striker's end.

Shami bowled a sharp and precise spell, giving nothing away to the batsmen.

It could be seen in how England only added 60 runs in the session, never getting ahead of the scoring rate, particularly as they were forced to rebuild the innings again.

The pivotal moment came in the 46th over, when Shami ran out Root with a direct throw from mid-on.

Thereafter, Buttler and Stokes batted with calmness in a bid to bring England back in the game. By tea time, they had added 30 runs for the sixth wicket, with the scoring coming only in spurts.

Ravichandran Ashwin (0-46) bowled a long spell in this second session and albeit wicket-less, he kept it tight, conceding at only 2.2 per over.

This was after England were placed at 92-3 at lunch with Shami trapping Keaton Jennings (36) last ball before the break, with DRS overruling the batsman's referral. It ended the 59-run partnership between Jennings and Root.

Starting from overnight 6-0, England made a slow start with openers Jennings and (12) made a slow start, putting on 24 for the first wicket. They were more intent on staying at the wicket, even as Indian pacers didn't get as much purchase they did in the first innings.

Despite slow proceedings, Jasprit Bumrah (1-31) got the breakthrough in the 13th over as Cook edged to KL Rahul at second slip, who held a juggling catch on third attempt.

Surprisingly, Moeen Ali (9) was given a promotion and batted at number three, albeit managing only nine runs for the second-wicket partnership.

Ishant Sharma (1-11) nicked him off in the 16th over, with Rahul holding another low catch at second slip. Replays suggested that he managed to get fingers under the ball, and Ali had to walk back.

It was his 11th catch in the series, the most for an Indian in England, going past Rahul Dravid's 10 catches in the 2002 four-Test series here.

Root then came out to bat at number four, and along with Jennings, pulled his side out of trouble.

While the latter dug in deep and fought hard to preserve his wicket, the former was easier on the eyes and punished any loose balls. Root hit four fours during his 50-ball stay thus far.

The duo put on 50 from 84 balls for the third wicket as England started to recover from their slow start in the morning session. But Shami left them to do it all over again right at the break.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)