Entire lineup to be BS VI compliant by Mar-end: Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMI) on Wednesday said its entire lineup of two-wheelers will be BS-VI compliant by the end of March.

The company also sought reduction in GST levy on two-wheelers, and said the government's vehicle scrappage policy should be enforced strictly in order to revive demand in the sector.

"Our entire range will be BS-VI compliant by the end of March, ahead of the regulation deadline. Our growth momentum in FY20 has been fuelled by well-balanced and performance portfolio. The new fiscal holds challenges as we get set to to roll out new BS VI compliant products and strengthen our portfolio," SMI Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said at the

From April 1, 2020, BS-IV compliant vehicles would not be allowed to be registered.

He added that the company will provide various offers to customers booking vehicles at the

SMI Vice President Devashish Handa said BS-VI compliant vehicles are expected to cost 10-13 per cent more, even though the company is yet to decide on the final pricing.

Talking about market trends, Handa said two-wheeler sales in the country had declined by about 15 per cent in FY19-20, compared to the previous fiscal, even though the company has seen growth on the back of a strong product portfolio.

"We had a market share of 3.3 per cent and ranked sixth in 2018-19. In the April-December 2019 period, we were at the fifth spot with 4 per cent share," Handa said.

He suggested that the government strictly enforce the vehicle scrappage policy that it had proposed to bring in.

"This would also give some relief to the pollution situation. Also, GST rates for two-wheelers need a re-look. It should not be treated as a luxury product," he added.