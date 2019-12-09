3 Delhi metro stations closed in view of JNU students, Congress' protests

-
ALSO READ
Delhi court commences trial in 2017 Unnao rape case; statements recorded
Unnao rape victim accident: Oppn parties walk out of LS, seek govt's reply
Unnao case: Court files charges of rape against expelled BJP MLA Sengar
Unnao rape survivor critical as truck rams into car; Oppn demands CBI probe
JNU protest: 100 students detained; police denies lathi-charge allegations
-
Entry and exit at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat metro stations were closed on Monday in view of multiple protests near the stations on Monday.
"As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat have been closed. Trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Twitter.
While Delhi Congress members are protesting to express solidarity with the Unnao rape victim, JNU students are marching to the Rashtrapati Bhawan against the hostel fee hike.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU