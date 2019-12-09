3 Delhi metro stations closed in view of JNU students, Congress' protests

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Entry and exit at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat metro stations were closed on Monday in view of multiple protests near the stations on Monday.

"As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat have been closed. Trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Twitter.

While Delhi Congress members are protesting to express solidarity with the Unnao rape victim, JNU students are marching to the Rashtrapati Bhawan against the hostel fee hike.
Mon, December 09 2019. 13:25 IST

