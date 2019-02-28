Environment Minister launches anthem on 'plastic-free India' in seven languages

Thursday launched an anthem as a part of a campaign to make plastic-free by 2022, and stressed on strengthening and ecosystem in the country.

The ' Waste-Free India' has been anthem, prepared and produced by (PDUSM), a non-profit organisation which claims to be working on various social and environmental issues.

The anthem has been launched in seven languages -- Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telegu, Malyalam and Kannada.

While launching the anthem at his residence here, the Minister said to address the problem of pollution, there was a need to educate the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators.

"This is an important time for humanity since the actions taken by this generation will decide the course of the future of our planet. We are working with the stakeholders to completely abolish the use of single-use by 2022 and strengthen plastic and ecosystem in our country," Vardhan said.

Praising the PDUSM and its for the initiative, he said, "Late Pandit Deendayal is an inspiration to all of us. His nephew and the manch is doing excellent work to raise awareness and bust common myths surrounding plastic."



Shukla said, "PDUSM has released the anthem - an audio video campaign - to make a plastic-free nation and strengthen plastic besides ecosystem on a pan- level."



"The entire humanity is addicted to plastic packaging and our over-dependency on has severely impacted our and health. Our manch has embarked upon on a mission to build a 'plastic waste-free India'," Shukla, the nephew of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, a BJP idealogue who died in 1968, said.

The organization is working in association with local communities, recyclers, rag-pickers, students and other stakeholders to push for better implementation of waste management and recycling mechanism, the PDUSM said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)