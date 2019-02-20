Ericsson, RCom case Chronology

The following is the chronology of events in the case in which the Wednesday held Communications Ltd (RCom) Anil and others guilty of

- Jan 25, 2013: Ericsson, RCom enter pact to operate and manage RCom's nationwide

- May 7, 2017: issues three notices to three companies to pay Rs 9.78 crore in dues.

May 19: The companies state performance of had been inconsistent



Sep 7: terminates agreement, asks them to pay outstanding amount in full.

Sep 8: Ericsson files three applications under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code as operational creditors.

- May 15, 2018: admits plea for beginning of insolvency proceedings against RCom.

May 18: NCLT appoints three Interim Resolution Professionals for the process.

May 30: stays bankruptcy proceedings, RCom says it has agreed to pay Rs 550 crore dues within 120 days.

July 17: 3 companies file plea in SC seeking quashing of corporate insolvency resolution process in view of settlement of disputes between them and Ericsson.

Aug 3: SC approves settlement between RCom and Ericsson, allows RCom to sell assets worth about Rs 25,000 crore.

Aug 9: Undertakings given by chairmen of Companies says dues will be paid upon sale of company's assets.

Sep 27: Reliance firms seek extension of 60 days.

Oct 1: Ericsson files contempt plea against RCom and the group companies.

Oct 23: SC grants RCom till Dec 15 for paying Ericsson.

Dec 12: RCom moves second application in SC for extension of time.

Dec 13: SC refuses any such extension.

- Jan 21, 2019: Three Reliance Companies inform SC Rs 118 crore had already been deposited with the apex court's Registry.

Feb 1: RCom group writes to stock exchanges, making it clear that they will not resist the corporate insolvency resolution process that had been stayed.

Feb 20: SC holds Anil and others guilty of

