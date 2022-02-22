Ukraine crisis: India at UNSC urges 'utmost restraint' from all sides

-
The escalation of tension along the Russia-Ukraine border is a matter of deep concern and the developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region, India has told the UN Security Council, calling for restraint on all sides.
We have been closely following the evolving developments relating to Ukraine, including developments along the eastern border of Ukraine and the related announcement by the Russian Federation.
"The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said at an emergency UNSC meeting on the situation in Ukraine Monday night.
India called for restraint on all sides.
"The immediate priority is de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond, Tirumurti said.
