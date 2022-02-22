JUST IN
Global Covid caseload rises to 425.7 million, fatalities at 5.89 million

Ukraine crisis: India at UNSC urges 'utmost restraint' from all sides

This comes after Moscow's decision to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent

Press Trust of India  |  United Nations 

A Ukrainian serviceman points to the direction of the incoming shelling next to a building which was hit by a large caliber mortar shell in the frontline village of Krymske, Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
The escalation of tension along the Russia-Ukraine border is a matter of deep concern and the developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region, India has told the UN Security Council, calling for restraint on all sides.

We have been closely following the evolving developments relating to Ukraine, including developments along the eastern border of Ukraine and the related announcement by the Russian Federation.

"The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said at an emergency UNSC meeting on the situation in Ukraine Monday night.

India called for restraint on all sides.

"The immediate priority is de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond, Tirumurti said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 22 2022. 09:26 IST

