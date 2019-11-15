JUST IN
Indian-origin man pleads guilty to defrauding US dept out of over $29 mn
Pentagon-Microsoft $10-billion cloud deal awarded fairly: US Defence Secy

Esper said he was confident the competition 'was conducted freely and fairly without any type of outside influence'

AFP | PTI  |  Seoul 

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper at a news conference in Paris on Saturday Photo: Reuters
File Photo: US Defense Secretary Mark Esper

A multi-billion-dollar Pentagon cloud-computing contract was awarded fairly and with no "outside influence", Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Friday.

Esper said he was confident the competition "was conducted freely and fairly without any type of outside influence," speaking on a visit to Seoul.

His comments came a day after Amazon challenged the award of the $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure programme, better known as JEDI, to Microsoft, alleging "unmistakable bias".
First Published: Fri, November 15 2019. 11:35 IST

