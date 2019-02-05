EU nations endorse Venezuela opposition leader over Maduro

More than a dozen have endorsed Venezuelan as the country's interim president, piling the pressure on to resign and clear the way for a new

Maduro, for his part, stood defiant, rejecting a US offer of humanitarian aid that has shifted attention to Venezuela's western border with Colombia, where opponents were gearing up to try to bring emergency and medicine into the country.

"We are not beggars," Maduro said in a speech to troops broadcast on Venezuelan state TV.

Spain, Germany, and Britain delivered diplomatic blows to Maduro's rule by publicly supporting Guaido after a Sunday deadline for Maduro to call a passed without action.

Sweden, Denmark, Austria, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, and also lined up behind Guaido, who last month declared himself with the support of the and many South American nations.

Meanwhile, in Canada, foreign ministers from Western hemisphere nations belonging to the Lima Group, which includes 13 that took the lead in recognizing Guaido as Venezuela's rightful leader, gathered in to discuss additional steps to pressure Maduro.

Before the closed-door meeting got under way, condemned a "dictatorship willing to use force and fear" to maintain its power. He also announced USD 53 million in humanitarian aid to support the Venezuelan people.

"We know that the people of are facing tremendous hardship and they need our help, as do the that have taken in those fleeing violence," Trudeau said.

Maduro showed no signs of caving in and lashed out at the EU, accusing it of taking orders from the Trump administration, who he has repeatedly accused of trying to carry out a coup to get its hands on Venezuela's oil reserves, the world's largest.

But he stopped short of breaking off diplomatic relations with the 16 European countries that recognised his rival Monday, unlike his swift move to cut off ties with the US after it threw its support behind Guaido last month. A growing list of 38 countries has now recognized Guaido, including non-EU European nations and

Maduro was especially harsh on fellow socialist and Spain's Pedro Sanchez, saying he would have "blood on his hands" if Maduro is toppled.

"They gave us an ultimatum, as if was being governed from Madrid," said Maduro, who was addressing troops Monday on the 27th that thrust his political mentor, the late Hugo Chavez, onto the national stage.

Amid the rising pressure, Maduro has shown signs he's willing to negotiate.

In an interview that aired Monday with Italy's Sky TG24 he said that he had written Pope asking for help in fostering dialogue with the opposition.

The Vatican didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Maduro's appeal. Recently, while in Central America, called for a "just and peaceful" solution to the But he didn't say if the Holy See would recognize Guaido and said he had no business interfering in the crisis.

Some of the EU countries backing Guaido are part of a newly formed "International Contact Group" of eight European and four Latin American nations. It aims to facilitate dialogue and is due to hold its first meeting in on Thursday.

Portugal's said the group wants to end Venezuela's political stalemate through the ballot box, preventing a civil war or an "illegitimate foreign intervention." Venezuela's opposition has rejected any offers of dialogue that don't include Maduro's exit as a starting point.

Meanwhile, the opposition was moving ahead with a risky strategy to bring in humanitarian aid from Colombia, hoping to break the all-important military's loyalty to Maduro.

"Soldiers of the fatherland: We need the humanitarian aid to come, for your mother, your sister and all your family," Guaido said at a conference at the to thank the European governments for their support.

"Otherwise we are sentenced to death," he said.

While U.S. said last week that boxes of USAID branded baby formula and supplies for malnourished children are being readied to deploy to Venezuela, it's not clear how they can safely enter.

The is among the groups who have warned about the dangers of deploying aid without the consent of the Maduro government, which has repeatedly rejected the offers.

Maduro denies the existence of a humanitarian crisis, calling it a fabrication by Venezuela's enemies to sow instability and justify a military intervention.

But David Lipton, the No 2 at the International Monetary Fund, called Venezuela's economic crisis marked by widespread shortages, protracted hyperinflation and the loss of human capital through emigration an "unprecedented economic storm" that will required generous, broad-based international support to overcome.

"We have seen versions of each," Lipton said on Twitter, "but rarely a combination as severe at this.

