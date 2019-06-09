Evangeline Lilly doesn't want 'Lost' reboot

says she hopes TV series "Lost" does not get a reboot.

The actor, who played the show's female lead during its six-season run, is of the opinion that bringing back the show may "devalue the original content".

Asked if she would like to see "Lost" get a continuation or reimagining, told SiriusXM, "My honest answer is I hope not."



"I really am that person who felt like we could have left well enough alone with a lot of these franchises, and I am die-hard fan of the original 'Star Wars' movies, you know, and sometimes I think you can devalue the original content.

"I think that can happen, and I would hate to see that happen with 'Lost'. I read a quote recently that said, I've never done an adaptation because the book is good enough as it is," the "Ant-Man and the Wasp" star added.

"Lost", which aired on ABC, signed off on May 23, 2010.

