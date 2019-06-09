Logo row:Chetan lauds Dhoni's patriotism, but says others will

Minister has said Dhoni's act of wearing the dagger insignia on his gloves during a game showed his patriotic feelings, but players from other countries may follow suit if such things are allowed.

During India's game against in last Wednesday, Dhoni's green wicket-keeping gloves had a dagger logo embossed, which looked more like an Army insignia.

Taking a firm stand, the ICC on Friday denied Dhoni permission to wear the dagger insignia on his gloves during despite BCCI's assertion that it was not a military symbol.

Reacting to the controversy, Chauhan, who was in town of to offer prayers at the famous Saibaba temple, told reporters on Saturday evening that it reflected the cricketer's "desh bhakti" (patriotism), but the sportsmen are required to follow the ICC's rules.

"If such things are happening, players of other countries will follow this to put stickers on shirts, pants, bat, gloves. But as per ICC's rules, use of such badges is banned," he noted.

On the ongoing World Cup, the former batsman said two-time champions have "100 per cent chance" of winning the event.

India, who won their lung opener against at Southhampton last week, take on current champions in their second game at the Oval in on Sunday.

"The Australian team is good, but when compared, our team is better," said and suggested that Dhoni could bat at the fourth position instead of sixth in case the top order fails.

Dubbing opener and as the team's "nucleus", Chauhan, who played 40 Test matches, said, "We have good fast bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and we also have spinners."



said in a bid to promote sports, the UP government has decided to give Rs six crore to a from the state who wins a gold medal in

Besides, a from UP who wins a silver medal in will get Rs four crore and the one bagging a broze medal will get Rs two crore, he added.

