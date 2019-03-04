Everyone should strive to serve humanity; President

Kovind Monday said each individual should strive to serve humanity as propounded by Lord that 'a worthy life is one that is lived in the service of others'.

Addressing lakhs of devotees in front of the 112 foot Adiyogi at the foothills of Vellingiri, about 25 km from here on the occasion of maha Shivarathri, he said is a land of faith and spiritualism, with many diverse festivals and celebrations, which probably no other nation has.

Faith and spiritualism has also given a certain determination and inner resolve, he said adding that Mahashivaratri is "one of the most endearing, enduring and significant festivals".

Millions of devotees celebrate this festival as a day to introspect and reflect upon the values synonymous with Lord Shiva, the said.

Historically, the qualities of Lord have attracted devotees across the world, he said and recalled his visit to My Son temple complex in Vietnam, a reminder of the unique culture that developed on the coast of present day thousands of years ago, "a culture that drew from the spiritual depth of Hinduism in "



Quoting Sadhguru, of the Isha Foundation, which organised the event, Kovind said that Lord as Adi-yogi brought the possibility for human beings to evolve beyond their limitations by doing the necessary work themselves.

"The presence of so many young people here says a lot about the work of Sadhguru and and he has ensured that the age-old spiritualism and values of India are made accessible to the youth, both in India and elsewhere," the said.

Earlier, the president was taken on a guided tour of the and he participated in a ritual, conducted by Sadhguru, to cleanse the five elements, known as Pancha Bhuta Aradhana, at the

The President along with his wife Savitha Kovind, Tamil Nadu Governer Banwarilal Purohit, state Ministers S P Velumani and Dindugal Sreenivasan also visited the Linga Bhairavi Devi temple.

