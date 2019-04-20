Former Union minister S Krishna Kumar from Kerala leaves Cong to join BJP

Former Union minister and Kerala leader S Krishna Kumar, who was in the Congress, Saturday joined the BJP, saying that he wanted to work to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The 80-year-old leader was inducted into the party by leader Anil Baluni and Shahnawaz Hussain at the party headquarters here.



Kumar said Modi has been working to develop India and he should continue to lead the country.

He has been elected to the Lok Sabha three times during 80s and 90s, and was also a minister in the then governments at the Centre.