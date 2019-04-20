JUST IN
Business Standard

Former Union minister S Krishna Kumar from Kerala leaves Cong to join BJP

The 80-year-old leader was inducted into the party by BJP leader Anil Baluni and Shahnawaz Hussain at the party headquarters here

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

S Krishna Kumar
S Krishna Kumar | Photo: Twitter

Former Union minister and Kerala leader S Krishna Kumar, who was in the Congress, Saturday joined the BJP, saying that he wanted to work to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The 80-year-old leader was inducted into the party by BJP leader Anil Baluni and Shahnawaz Hussain at the party headquarters here.
 

Kumar said Modi has been working to develop India and he should continue to lead the country.

He has been elected to the Lok Sabha three times during 80s and 90s, and was also a minister in the then Congress governments at the Centre.
First Published: Sat, April 20 2019. 17:25 IST

