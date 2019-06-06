Extortion of deceased's kin at GMCH morgue: inquiry ordered

The government Thursday ordered an inquiry into reports that relatives of the deceased face extortion at the morgue attached to the state-run Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

GMCH constituted a four-member inquiry committee chaired by Director of Health Services Dattaram Sardesai.

Other members of the committee are Dr Andre Fernandes, Dr and Dr Francis Counto, all attached to the GMCH.

The committee was asked to give its report in ten days.

had alleged that some employees working at the morgue demanded money from relatives of the deceased for dressing or embalming bodies.

The Dean also transferred four hospital employees from various departments, though the order did not specify the reason.

