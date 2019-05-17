F-16 fighter crashes into California warehouse, pilot ejects

Authorities say an fighter jet has crashed into a warehouse just outside of Southern California's March Air Reserve Base.

Maj. Perry Covington, at the base, says the pilot ejected before the crash Thursday and was not hurt.

Television shows a large hole in the roof of the building east of Covington says there are no injuries on the ground.

Officials say the plane is assigned to the Air Interstate 215, which runs near the base, is closed in both directions.

