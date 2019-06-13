Fadnavis has agreed to reinstate internal SSC marks: Aaditya

chief Thursday said has agreed to reinstate the internal assessment marks of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) students from this academic year.

Talking to reporters here, Aaditya, who is celebrating his 29th birthday on Thursday, said has also agreed to make special provision for more seats/division in colleges only for this year to accommodate SSC students, who otherwise wouldn't get admissions due to the "fiasco" of scrapping of the internal marks.

The internal evaluation of 20 marks had been discontinued last year. The system existed between 2008 and 2018.

Aaditya held a meeting with at the latter's official residence here late Wednesday night.

He said he also discussed with the the implementation of drought relief measures and steps to provide relief to women farm labourers and students.

Aaditya refused to respond to the questions regarding speculations of his plunge in electoral politics and being the in the race for the post of or deputy chief minister post, saying he would respond at appropriate time.

"More than my personal political career, issues concerning students and farmers are more important. I would again meet the CM when the monsoon session begins next week," he said.

To a question on his goal and priorities, Aaditya said his only wish is to ensure he always does good work.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)