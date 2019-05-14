Fall armyworm pest attack in Manipur

-
The Fall armyworm pest attack on maize crops has been detected in Manipur's Chandel district, an official said Tuesday.
Agriculture department, Nodal officer, AK Chittaranjan told PTI that as of now "it is to early to determine the exact hectares that have been affected though 200 hectares have been confirmed as affected and required pesticide to kill the worm has been successfully delivered."
He said the pest attack was first detected on May 7 in Chandel district, adding that is the first ever attack by the fall armyworm pest in the state.
He said soon as the attack of the pest was detected, the Agriculture department immediately procured the pesticide "Emancitin Benonate" to be used for spraying in affected maize plantations areas.
He also said that "a four-member team was constituted in every district on May 10 and a training programme was organised for them the next day in association with ICAR and CAU" to enable them to identify the pest and to other technical knowledge.
