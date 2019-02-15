Families of slain jawans recall their passion and love for country

When Rohitash Lamba, and Meena left their homes in earlier this week with the promise that they would return to their families soon, few imagined that it would turn out to be their last visit.

Lamba, Singh and Meena were among the 40 CRPF personnel killed in a terrorist attack in in and Kashmir on Thursday.

Their families Friday recalled their passion and love for the country as they grieved the demise of their loved ones.

Barely two months ago, Lamba had expressed his joy on becoming a father on the

He rejoined duty on February 12 after spending several days with his family, including his two-month-old son.

A pall of gloom descended at Govindpura Basadi village near Shahpura, around 65 km from Jaipur, as the of Lamba's death reached.

Former of Assembly and former Shahpura met Lamba's family members on Friday and expressed his condolences.

He said that Lamba's wife fell unconscious on hearing the tragic and had to be hospitalised.

The family of 27-year-old Bhagirath Singh, a resident of village in district, was struggling to come to terms with the loss.

On Friday, the entire village of mourned the death of the young man.

"We never knew that he would leave us so early. He had promised his father and family to return soon two days ago but they had never imagined that it would be his last visit home," sarpanch Kapur Chand Gurjar said.

He said that Singh's mother had passed away when he was a kid. His father Parshuram, a farmer, brought up his two sons alone. Singh joined CRPF four years ago, whereas his younger brother joined

Singh got married Ranjna four years ago and has three-year-old son and a-year-and-a-half-old daughter

Meena's wife received a call from the in around 10 pm Thursday, informing her about his demise.

Soon after the reached the area, villagers came out their homes and gathered outside Meena's home to pay their tributes.

Om Birla, local MLA Bharat Singh, former Ijayraj Singh, former MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat and several other dignitaries and administrative officials reached Meena's home and consoled the wailing family.

Meena, the only government servant among four brothers and one sister, had been full of love for the country and patriotism since his early days, his elder brother, who runs a tea stall in the village, said.

is survived of four children -- two daughters and two sons.

The bodies of the slain jawans are expected to reach their homes late Friday night or Saturday, officials said.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in and Kashmir when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

The bus was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying CRPF personnel from Jammu to

