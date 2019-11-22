Family members of formers PMs will not be guarded by SPG commandos: Reports

The family members of former prime ministers will not be guarded by the elite Special Protection Group commandos, as per the amendments approved by the Union cabinet to the SPG Act, official sources said.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal told the Lok Sabha on Friday that the SPG Act (Amendment) Bill had been listed in the government's business for next week.

This comes days after the government withdrew the SPG protection given to Congress president and her children, and Vadra, after almost three decades.