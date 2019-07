An elderly farmer was electrocuted to death in Jharkhand's Palamau district on Wednesday while trying to save his cow, police said.

The farmer identified as Sitaram Majhi tried to pull his cow which came in contact with a high tension wire at Kharondha village, the police said.

Both the farmer and the cow died of electrocution, they added.

