Bar Council of India urges farmers to respect judiciary amid protests

-
ALSO READ
Physical hearing may begin in some courts in Supreme Court from next week
Britain's appeal court judges rule migrants deportation policy unlawful
SC to commence physical hearing of cases in limited manner, issues SOP
Supreme Court not in favour of opening separate bench outside Delhi: Govt
Labour law litigation logjam
-
Amidst ongoing protest by farmers against the three controversial farm laws, Bar Council of India (BCI) on Wednesday urged them to respect the judiciary and suspend the agitation following the Supreme Court order, saying it is the last hope for the country.
In an 'extra-ordinary' interim order, the top court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of new farm laws till further orders and constituted a four-member committee to listen to the grievances of protesting farmers and make recommendations to resolve the impasse.
The farmer unions have however made it clear they will not call off the protests until the three laws enacted in September are repealed. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Haryana and Punjab, are protesting at Delhi borders since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system for their crops.
The leaders of the unions also claimed the members of the court-appointed committee tasked to listen to their grievances are "pro-government", and asserted they will not appear before it.
BCI, the country's apex bar body, urged the farmers to suspend their agitation, since the apex court has stayed the implementation and operation of the three laws which are being opposed by them.
The prudent citizens of the country should appreciate the order of the Supreme Court in the matter of Farmers' agitation. The step which our Apex Court has taken is a historic step and it is in the interest of the nation.
The order of Supreme Court firstly aims at saving the lives of agitating farmers, the elderly people, women, children from the harsh cold and weather condition and COVID, BCI's chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra said in a press release.
The release said that the apex court order has been passed in the background of death of elderly people, who lost their lives due to prolonged agitation and severe cold as also by suicide.
The Supreme Court has stayed the implementation and operation of the three laws which are being opposed by the farmers and now the farmers should suspend their agitation, it said.
It said that the irresponsible comments made by some politicians against the Supreme Court of India are most unfortunate; no sensitive politician is expected to make such baseless comments.
Such comments are going to establish that these handful of politicians are bent upon to weaken our Institutions and Nation only for serving their own vested interests, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU