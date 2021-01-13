Bar Council of India urges farmers to respect judiciary amid protests

Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws, at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi | PTI photo

Amidst ongoing protest by farmers against the three controversial farm laws, Bar Council of India (BCI) on Wednesday urged them to respect the judiciary and suspend the agitation following the order, saying it is the last hope for the country.

In an 'extra-ordinary' interim order, the top court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of new farm laws till further orders and constituted a four-member committee to listen to the grievances of protesting farmers and make recommendations to resolve the impasse.

The farmer unions have however made it clear they will not call off the protests until the three laws enacted in September are repealed. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Haryana and Punjab, are protesting at Delhi borders since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system for their crops.

The leaders of the unions also claimed the members of the court-appointed committee tasked to listen to their grievances are "pro-government", and asserted they will not appear before it.

BCI, the country's apex bar body, urged the farmers to suspend their agitation, since the apex court has stayed the implementation and operation of the three laws which are being opposed by them.

The prudent citizens of the country should appreciate the order of the in the matter of Farmers' agitation. The step which our Apex Court has taken is a historic step and it is in the interest of the nation.

The order of firstly aims at saving the lives of agitating farmers, the elderly people, women, children from the harsh cold and weather condition and COVID, BCI's chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra said in a press release.

The release said that the apex court order has been passed in the background of death of elderly people, who lost their lives due to prolonged agitation and severe cold as also by suicide.

The Supreme Court has stayed the implementation and operation of the three laws which are being opposed by the farmers and now the farmers should suspend their agitation, it said.

It said that the irresponsible comments made by some politicians against the Supreme Court of India are most unfortunate; no sensitive politician is expected to make such baseless comments.

Such comments are going to establish that these handful of politicians are bent upon to weaken our Institutions and Nation only for serving their own vested interests, it said.



(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

