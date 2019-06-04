Father axes son to death after scuffle

A 60-year-old man has allegedly axed his son to death after a scuffle over some issue in Rajasthan's district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Dhaturiya Kalan village in Pirawa area on Monday night.

There was a scuffle between and his son, Mathura Lal Nayak, 35, over some issue before dinner, following which the former allegedly hit his son on the head from behind with an axe, an said.

Mathura Lal Nayak's mother, who was cooking food, rushed out and found him lying in a pool of blood outside the gate, station incharge Ramkishan Meghwal said.

After the incident, the 60-year-old fled the spot and is yet to be nabbed. The deceased was the third among the man's four sons, the said.

The body has been handed over to the family on Tuesday morning after a post-mortem, Meghwal said.

The accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and efforts are on to nab him. The police have been sent to a location where he is suspected to be hiding, the added.

