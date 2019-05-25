Father, son duo die in tempo-truck collision in Ballia

Two members of a family were killed when their was hit by a truck near Gadhiya Railway crossing here, police said.

Pradip Rajbhar (30) and his son (5) were travelling in the when it was hit by the truck under station area Friday night.

While the son died on the spot, the father who sustained serious injuries succumbed later in hospital, police added.

Both the drivers fled the scene leaving their vehicles behind, they added.

