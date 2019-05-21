Fears as Chinese investment in Australia falls

Chinese investment in has fallen to its lowest level in five years, new research shows, sparking calls for the newly re-elected conservative government to improve its rocky relationship with

After hitting a peak of Aus$15.8 billion (US$10.4 billion) in 2016, Chinese firms invested Aus$4.8 billion in the country last year, the said Monday.

Researchers said the amount of cash piled into had been "broadly in line" with China's global activities, except for last year when it fell 50 per cent from Aus$9.6 billion in 2017.

The data will fuel concerns that strained political ties between and are hurting the economic relationship.

"Chinese investment flows offshore have fallen generally in the past year but they have fallen more in Australia," told The Australian newspaper.

"It shows there is a problem as the investment relationship is more affected by the political situation.

"It is a serious warning sign that we have to do more to get the relationship back on track. Quite a lot of work has to be done to improve the relationship."



in recent years has curbed Chinese involvement in key infrastructure projects as leaders grow increasingly concerned about Beijing's influence in the country.

The study follows reports earlier this year that Australian coal was being blocked or experiencing delays at Chinese ports. Both governments have denied those reports.

is Australia's biggest trading partner and coal is the resource-rich country's most valuable export.

reported in April that will maintain the slowdown on imports until it assesses the outcome of the election on Saturday.

Overall, is Australia's ninth largest foreign investor, or 1.8 per cent of the total, according to Australia's foreign affairs department.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)