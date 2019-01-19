Female prisoner dies of breast cancer

A female prisoner of Jail has died of cancer, officials said Saturday.

On Friday evening, Satya, 43, alias Bati complained of severe breathlessness and was referred by the doctor of Jail Hospital to the district government hospital where the attending doctor declared her brought dead, officials said.

"Satya, a native of district Lohardaga in Jharkhand, was transferred to jail on August 26, 2017. On January 9 lastyear, complained of a lump in her right breast. She was examined by a of the here and was referred to GTB Hospital, where she was diagnosed with breast cancer," Jailor said.

Her body will be handed over to her family members after completion of legal formalities.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old female inmate in the same jail, who was suffering from HIV, died on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Seema, a resident of district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)