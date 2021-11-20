FIFA changes intercontinental playoff format for last 2 places at World Cup

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 round of 16 schedule, qualification scenarios, team standings
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
Germany become first team to qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Euro 2020 round of 16 qualification scenarios for Portugal, Germany, Spain
IPL 2021, KKR vs RR: Kolkata virtually knocks MI out of playoffs race
-
FIFA changed the World Cup qualifying format for the intercontinental playoffs to be single-leg games at a neutral venue.
The winners of the matches will earn the final two spots at next year's World Cup in Qatar.
FIFA cited unprecedented disruption caused by the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic when scheduling the games for June, more than two months later than the pre-pandemic schedule. Single games also avoid teams crossing several time zones for two-leg matchups.
A host was not announced for the two games, which will be played on June 13 and 14.
The playoffs will involve teams from Asia, South America, Oceania and the North American region. Three of the playoff teams should be known by the end of March. Asia's entry is scheduled to be decided in a regional playoff only days before the intercontinental playoffs.
Two-legged intercontinental playoffs were introduced for the 1986 World Cup and typically demand long-haul travel.
FIFA will make the World Cup tournament draw on April 1 in Doha. Only 30 of the 32 qualifiers will be known at the time, with the intercontinental playoffs still to come.
The draw for the intercontinental playoffs will be on Nov. 26.
The World Cup is scheduled to start on Nov. 21, with the final on Dec. 18.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor