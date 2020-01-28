Fill up existing vacancies in time-bound manner: Govt tells departments

The Centre has asked all departments under it to fill existing vacancies in a time-bound manner, a Personnel Ministry order said.

The order comes after Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth headed by Prime Minister in its meeting held on December 23, 2019, gave directions to take time bound action to fill existing vacancies in various ministries and departments.

"Accordingly, all the ministries/departments are requested to fill up the existing vacancies in the concerned ministries/departments, their attached and subordinate offices, in a time bound manner," it said in a directive issued to secretaries of all central government departments.

Over 6.83 lakh posts were lying vacant in different central government departments, according to a latest government data.

The Personnel Ministry has also sought a report on action being taken to fill up the existing vacancies on monthly basis. The first such report should reach it by February 5, the communique said.

It also cited its earlier directive regarding timely and advance action in filling up the direct vacancies.

"It was, inter-alia, requested therein that advance action may be taken by the ministries/departments and their attached and subordinate offices for reporting vacancy position with respect to direct (DR) posts to the concerned agency i.e. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) etc, for filling up of such direct recruitment vacancies in a timely manner," the order said.