Finn Cole, Anna Sawai join 'Fast & Furious 9'

Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, and Vinnie Bennett are the newest additions to "Fast & Furious 9".

According to Entertainment Weekly, the details of their characters are under wraps.

Cole is best known for playing Michael on "Peaky Blinders". He currently stars as Joshua 'J' Cody on "Animal Kingdom".

Sawai's biggest cinematic outing was 2009's "Ninja Assassin", whereas Bennett is well known for his performances in films such as "Ghost in the Shell" and "Human Traces".

Justin Lin, who was at the helm of franchise's third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments, is directing the new film.

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges are returning to the action series, with new entrant John Cena.

