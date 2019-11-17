Fire at shoe factory in Delhi, two feared trapped

-
ALSO READ
Fire at 10-storeyed residential building in northwest Delhi, firemen rescue 100 residents
Toddler crushed to death by tempo in outer Delhi's Narela
One held for killing gangster near police station in outer Delhi's Narela
Man arrested for shooting at woman while trying to stop husband-wife fight
Body of missing minor girl found in Narela
-
A fire broke out at a shoe factory in outer Delhi's Narela and 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said on Sunday.
It is suspected that two persons are trapped inside the building and efforts are being made to search for them, the fire department officials said.
Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said the shoe factory where the fire broke out comprised basement, ground and two upper floors and a call about the fire was received around 12.45 am.
Twenty-four fire tenders were rushed to the spot
which brought the blaze under control, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU