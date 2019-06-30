JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Bodies of drowned migrant man, daughter back in El Salvador

Iran announces visa waiver for Chinese tourists
Business Standard

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A fire broke out at a plastic factory in outer Delhi's Narela area on Sunday, officials said.

According to the fire department, the information about the blaze was received at 8.31 pm and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The factory was closed since it was Sunday and no casualty has been reported, it said.

Efforts are underway to douse the blaze, a senior fire official said.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 30 2019. 23:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU