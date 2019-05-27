May 23 should be celebrated as 'Modi Diwas': Ramdev

Describing May 23, when the BJP rode back to power with a massive mandate, as a "historic" day, guru Monday said it should be celebrated either as "Modi Diwas or public welfare day".

The BJP won 303 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls this time while the opposition was left way behind with the winning only 52 seats.The results for the seven-phase were announced on May 23.

"May 23 is a historic day. It should be celebrated either as Modi Diwas or (public welfare day)," told reporters here on the sidelines of a programme to launch milk and of Patanjali.

Narendra Modi is the third of the country who has been able to retain power for a second term with full majority in Lok Sabha after and

Speaking about Patanjali Ayurved Limited's latest line of products, the guru, who is the of the company, said Patanjali's toned milk, butter, paneer, lassi and chach were made from pure cow milk without any

"These are cheaper and better than those of and Amul," said, without elaborating how Patanjali's products were better than those of its rivals.

He claimed other companies used a "chemical colour" in its butter which was injurious to health.

The dairy and of Patanjali are being supplied to Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and in the first phase and plans are underway to supply these soon to other states, Ramdev said.

On Sunday, Ramdev addressing a press conference had opined that is not ready to deal with its population explosion and suggested some measures like denying voting rights and other to the third children onwards.

