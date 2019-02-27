Srinagar, Jammu, Leh airports closed for civilian air traffic

Srinagar, and airports were Wednesday closed for civilian air traffic shortly after an IAF jet crashed in district and amid escalation of cross-Line of Control shelling between armies of and

"The civilian air traffic has been suspended temporarily in view of the emergency," an of the of told

While the did not specify the nature of the emergency, it is believed the step was taken in view of an IAF jet crashing in district this morning.

and airports have also been closed for civilian traffic.

The flare up in the cross-LoC shelling, which was initiated by Pakistani troops in early hours of Wednesday has also resulted in security forces and other establishments being put on a heightened alert.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)