The government has allocated Rs 1,325 crore for farmers whose kharif have been affected in the nine drought-hit districts of the state.

Chairing a meeting with state disaster relief management officials here Saturday, said the amount must be transferred to the of the affected farmers. He said the government has allocated the funds.

Gehlot said, "The will forward a proposal to the Centre to increase the time period for organising run relief activities in the affected areas from present six months to nine months."



He also asked senior officials for issuing advisories to the collectors of the nine districts for seeking proposals from them for fodder, water and cattle camps.

The authorised the district collectors to announce cattle camps if required by cow shelters in drought-affected districts.

According to officials, 16.94 lakh farmers from 58 tehsils in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, Churu and Pali are the worst affected.

In these districts, there are nearly 8.5 lakh small and marginal farmers whose 33 to 100 per cent were damaged and nearly 8 lakh other farmers who have 50 to 100 per cent damage to their Gehlot asked the officials to ensure fodder, water and cattle camps were provisioned in the affected areas.

State Urban development dhariwal, Minister Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, BD Kalla, Lalchand Kataria, DB Gupta and other senior officers were present at the meeting.

